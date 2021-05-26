Redwood Curtain's Going to St. Ives Returns via Zoom for One Night Only
Lee Blessing’s Going to St. Ives was originally performed on stage at Redwood Curtain Theatre in 2015. Now, through the magic of Zoom, the original cast returns for a one-night-only performance on Thursday, May 27 at 7 p.m. ($5-$10 suggested donation). Professional jazz singer, Bay Area performer and Humboldt State University alum Juanita Harris, and long-time Redwood Curtain company member Christina Jioras reprise their roles May N’Kame and Dr. Cora Gage. Sign-up to attend at redwoodcurtain.org.www.northcoastjournal.com