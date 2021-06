On July 13, as many as 1,000 people are expected to gather for the annual summer beef tour, hosted this year by the Rock Nobles Cattlemen’s Association. Executive Director of the Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Association Allison VanDerWal said the state organization holds tours each year in July. The tours are held in different parts of the state each year and are organized by the local Cattlemen’s Association, which chooses the tour stops.