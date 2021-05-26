Cancel
Kelly Clarkson Show Taking Top Daytime Spot When Ellen Show Ends

By Ray Flook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen 2022 rolls around, it appears daytime will be moving on from The Ellen Show and rolling out the red carpet for The Kelly Clarkson Show, with reports that Kelly Clarkson's talk show will headline daytime in leading time periods and markets by Fall of next year (airing in 100% of the country across 200 stations is a huge help). 'These are remarkable achievements for a talk show in its second season. We look forward to Ellen DeGeneres' 19th season paired with Kelly Clarkson for what is sure to be a blockbuster year. By 2022, 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' will be the star of our daytime entertainment schedules and an asset to our early afternoon newscasts," said Valari Staab, President, NBCUniversal Local, in Deadline Hollywood's report.

Kelly Clarkson
Ellen Degeneres
