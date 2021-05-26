Meet the two new real estate agents joining The Oppenheim Group in Selling Sunset

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Now that I’m easing my way into yet another new normal, I find myself sifting through the remains of my pandemic survival supply, trying to determine what belongs in a post-pandemic world. Am I supposed to keep all these matching tie-dyed sweatsuits? Do I, a certified non-camper, really need these portable camping chairs? What possessed me to purchase a 4-pack of water snake jelly wigglers?