Meet the two new real estate agents joining The Oppenheim Group in Selling Sunset

By Hayley Soen
The Tab
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has just announced that there will be two new cast members joining the real estate agents at The Oppenheim Group for season four and beyond of Selling Sunset. In a tweet, Netflix said: “Selling Sunset fans, those Oppenheim couches are getting a little more crowded in Season 4. Vanessa Villela, a Mexican-American novela star turned real estate agent and Emma Hernan, an entrepreneur who has an interesting history with the ladies have joined the cast.”

thetab.com
