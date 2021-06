By now everyone should have seen the viral running away TikTok trend. And if you haven’t, well that’s just an ick in itself. In the popular TikTok videos people are seen slowly running away from the camera, looking back every now and then and when the beat drops in the song, they start to sprint. The song playing in the background is Mitski’s song Nobody and the lyrics we hear are from the chorus which goes like this: “Nobody, nobody, nobody, nobody, nobody, ooh, nobody, nobody, nobody.” It’s as simple as that.