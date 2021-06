ROCHESTER, Minn. - The COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective. However, a small percentage of fully vaccinated people could still get the virus. When that happens, it's called 'vaccine breakthrough cases.' It is possible that fully vaccinated people might have the infection, but are asymptomatic. Graham Briggs with Olmsted County Public Health explained if you get sick with symptoms after getting the shot, they won't be as severe as someone who is not vaccinated.