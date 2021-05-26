Cancel
Economy

Jamelia Outlaw Smith: People Person

By Paige Parvin
uga.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly in her career, Jamelia Outlaw Smith ABJ ’03 recognized a business challenge that would shape her professional path: the need for employees to feel understood, included, and valued by their organizations. That seems simple on the surface, but it can be complex for large companies like Cox Enterprises, where...

news.uga.edu
Person
George Floyd
News Break
University of Georgia
Journalism
Journalism
Economy
Economy
Businessinsideradio.com

Audacy Names Meredith Tiger Director Of Communications and PR.

Audacy is bolstering its PR ranks with the addition of another publicity exec from WarnerMedia. Meredith Tiger has joined the company as Director of Communications and PR, where she will handle overall communications strategy, including leading communications support for key business initiatives, crisis communications, event communications, talent relations and will serve as a key company spokesperson. Tiger reports to Ashok Sinha, Senior VP, Head of Corporate Communications & PR.
BusinessVirginia Business

Guidehouse hires chief culture, inclusion and diversity officer

Dominica Groom Williams previously led inclusion, engagement efforts for Freddie Mac. Guidehouse, a Fairfax County-based global consulting firm, has hired Dominica Groom Williams as the company’s head chief culture, inclusion and diversity officer. Groom Williams, who has more than a decade of human capital, diversity, inclusion, strategy development and leadership...
Traverse City, MInmc.edu

Future Summit: Expert insight + dynamic discussion + you

TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College invites all community stakeholders to add their voices to the critical conversation about the college’s future at its strategic planning Future Summit, to be held virtually from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, June 23. Featuring expert insight from guest speakers and dynamic discussion among participants, the...
Medical & BiotechTimes Union

Slone Partners Places Susan Landis as Executive Director at the Association of Clinical Research Professionals' Board of Trustees

New ED brings more than 25 years of experience in organizational leadership. Slone Partners, a nationwide executive search firm for life sciences, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies, has announced the placement of Susan Landis as Executive Director of the Association of Clinical Research Professionals’(ACRP) Board of Trustees. She will begin serving in her new role effective June 14, 2021.
Charitiesliftandaccess.com

ASSP Awards Academic Scholarships and Professional Certification Grants

The American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) Foundation is awarding $328,000 in academic scholarships and professional education grants to 117 individuals to help them achieve their educational and career goals in the occupational safety and health profession. “For more than 30 years, our foundation has helped thousands of students and...
CollegesPoets and Quants

Meet The MBA Class of 2021: Ian Loh, University of Oxford (Saïd)

“I am energized to engineer innovative financial solutions to tackle real-world problems.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I have been to 21 cities across Greater China, either for leisure or for business. Undergraduate School and Major: Tsinghua University, Bachelor of Economics, Major in Economics & Finance. Most Recent Employer and Job...
CollegesPoets and Quants

Harvard Turns Down A Thousand 2+2 MBA Applicants

Harvard Business School‘s growing crop of 2+2 deferred admission candidates today (June 2) got two types of news: An outright rejection, euphemistically called an ‘early release,’ or an invitation to interview. An estimated 1,000 applicants were expected to be dinged today amid what many predict was record application volume due to the pandemic.
Militarytheredstonerocket.com

Army recognizes financial management intern

It is not often that a new employee in a temporary role has the opportunity to create official organizational processes and develop tracking tools – especially for one as high-profile as the Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office. But Jessica Steele was up to the challenge. Steele, with the...
SoftwareFortune

Should CIOs report to CFOs?

“In the early days of my career when working with entrepreneurs and innovators, I didn't want them to look at me as just a numbers-based CFO. I wanted to align with their thinking, and the cool ways in which they use their technology,” Madhu Ranganathan, EVP and CFO at OpenText, told me.
New York City, NYodwyerpr.com

On the Move: CGS Hires Booz Allen Hamilton Alum Mark Tullio as VP/CMO

CGS, a provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, names Mark Tullio vice president and chief marketing officer. Tullio has served as director, marketing & digital strategy at Booz Allen Hamilton; vice president, global marketing at computer networking company Lantronix; and vice president of marketing at Kaplan. Based in Tullio’s New York headquarters, he will lead the CGS global marketing team. “His leadership will advance CGS to lead in various markets around the world,” said CGS president and CEO Phil Friedman.
Businessmartechseries.com

Alliance Data Stockholders Elect Karin Kimbrough to Board of Directors

Company’s multi-year board refreshment plan continues to enhance diversity of knowledge, skills, gender, race/ethnicity and experience. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) a leading global provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions, has announced the election of Karin J. Kimbrough to its board of directors. Ms. Kimbrough was elected at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders, held Thursday, May 27, along with nominees Ralph J. Andretta, Roger H. Ballou, John C. Gerspach, Jr., Rajesh Natarajan, Timothy J. Theriault, Laurie A. Tucker and Sharen J. Turney, each of whom served as Alliance Data directors during the 2020-2021 term. As an independent director, Ms. Kimbrough will serve on the compensation and risk committees, bringing decades of experience in business strategy, financial stability monitoring and risk mitigation strategies. She currently serves as chief economist at LinkedIn Corporation.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Athira Pharma Appoints Mark Worthington As General Counsel

BOTHELL, Wash., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (ATHA) , a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration, today announced the appointment of Mark Worthington as the company's General Counsel, effective June 1. "We have worked with Mark...
BusinessStamford Advocate

OnSomble Names Eric Parmenter Chief Executive Officer, Healthcare technology executive joins leading nurse competency assessment and education company

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (PRWEB) June 01, 2021. Eric Parmenter has been named Chief Executive Officer of OnSomble, a Nashville-based company focused on behavior diagnostics, adaptive learning, personal development, and competency and compliance management for professional nurse caregivers. The OnSomble solutions are delivered across hospitals and healthcare organizations worldwide. Eric brings a...
EducationHarvard Health

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

Wayne R. Guay is Yageo Professor of Accounting at the The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania; Shawn Kim is a Ph.D. Student in Accounting at The Wharton School; and David Tsui is Assistant Professor of Accounting at the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business. This post is based on their recent paper. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes Insider Trading Via the Corporation by Jesse Fried (discussed on the Forum here).
BusinessAdvanced Television

López Muñoz joins Agile Content board

Board of Directors of digital TV and video distribution solutions provider Agile Content has proposed the appointment of José Antonio López Muñoz as an Independent Director and new Vice President of the Board of Directors to the General Shareholder’s Meeting. He will hold a non-executive position, beginning after his endorsement...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

ONE Gas (OGS) Announces Robert S. McAnnally as Next President and CEO

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) announced today that Robert S. McAnnally, current senior vice president and chief operating officer, will succeed Pierce H. Norton II as president and chief executive officer on June 28, 2021, at which time he will also join the ONE Gas Board of Directors. The company recently announced Norton's retirement from ONE Gas as president and chief executive officer, effective June 27, 2021.
Economyclearadmit.com

Real Humans of 3M: Bridget Nyland, Harvard ‘19, Strategist

As a trained chemical engineer, Bridget Nyland always had a passion for science — and changing the world with it. Following a rotational program at a Fortune 500 chemical company, which transitioned into a technical sales position with customers in the biopharma, refining, and chemical industries, Bridget Nyland realized she wanted to become a leader in the science business world and inspire companies to see ESG as a core business imperative.
BusinessLight Reading

Frontier taps Scott Beasley as CFO

NORWALK, Conn. – Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) ("Frontier" or the "Company") today announced that Scott Beasley will join the Company as Chief Financial Officer on June 14, 2021. Mr. Beasley was most recently Chief Financial Officer of Arcosa, Inc., a North American provider of infrastructure products and solutions. He will report to Nick Jeffery, Frontier's President and Chief Executive Officer.