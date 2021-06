The 2020 film 2 Hearts has been re-released on Netflix and has become one of the top 10 Netflix shows in the US. The film is based on the true story of two couples who come together due to an unfortunate circumstance. The film was released in October 2020 but is now available on Netflix and is fast becoming one of the best shows on the platform. The director has shared stories about the cast and the filming. The show itself is a wholesome but sad one which will touch the heartstrings of the audience. No wonder it is gaining such acclaim among the audience. Here is more detailed information on the show.