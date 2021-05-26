Silicon Valley Bank Gives Tulane $1 Million For Full Scholarships To Undergraduates In Need
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) is donating $1 million to provide full scholarships to Tulane University undergraduates who are in financial need. Headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., the bank has established the Silicon Valley Bank Scholarship Fund, which will cover tuition, fees, room and board, and books for the recipients, who will be known as Silicon Valley Scholars. The company also will offer a paid summer internship, including housing costs, at an SVB location while recipients are attending Tulane.www.bizneworleans.com