Where to pre-order Pokemon Legends: Arceus

vg247.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Pokemon spin-off title Pokemon Legends: Arceus just got a release date announced, so you know it’s time to pre-order it!. Ever since it was first revealed, Pokemon Legends: Arceus has been turning heads. The comparisons to Breath of the Wild have been plenty, but more likely than not, it’ll be its own experience. This action RPG takes place (likely far) before the events of Pokemon Pearl and Diamond and gives players a different perspective of the Sinnoh region. It really looks to be an evolution of the Pokemon formula!

www.vg247.com
