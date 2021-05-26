Where to pre-order Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Sony Playstation 5 Tomorrow, we will place a pre-order through a third-party retailer. It’s unclear if the digital version of the PS5 will be released along with the standard version, but pre-orders for the PS5 will be available on May 27th at 12:00 pm (noon). This will happen shortly after the PS5 is pre-launched. -Ordered from the same Sony retailer on May 17th. The two pre-orders at the Sony Center (ShopAtSC) are the only restocking of the PlayStation 5 that has occurred since the console was launched in Japan in February this year.Other retailers like Amazon, Coloma, Flip cart, Games The Shop, Reliance Digital, And others haven’t announced the restocking of the PlayStation 5 since it was out of stock in February. Pre-orders will be placed on May 27th at 12:00 pm (noon). Sony The center’s website only lists the disc version of PlayStation 5, and does not mention the digital version.