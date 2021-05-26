The McLaren 570S Will Be Returning To Rocket League

For those of you who enjoy having some really amazing cars added to Rocket League, you're going to get your wish on one very soon. Psyonix revealed today that they are bringing back one of the more requested cars into the lineup as players will have a chance to get their hands on the McLaren 570S. The car was once available in the game a couple of years ago and was one of the biggest selling items from the shop as people absolutely love the design. This is the first time the car will be added back to the roster of vehicles since the game went free-to-play. Along with the car, you'll also be getting a banner for your profile, if you decide to pick this up. We have more details on the car and everything that comes with it for you below, along with a trailer to show it off in action.