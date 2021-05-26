Cancel
Can South Carolina’s Tourism Industry Bounce Back From Covid-19?

It is officially crunch time for the South Carolina tourism industry, which bore the brunt of the blame for last month’s profoundly disappointing Palmetto State jobs report. This Monday (May 31, 2021) is Memorial Day – which marks the beginning of the industry’s peak season. The fourteen weeks between now and September 6, 2021 – Labor Day – will determine the extent to which this job-creating, revenue-generating sector of the South Carolina economy bounces back from the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent societal shutdowns.

