Kalamazoo, MI

Kelvin & Co Urban BBQ (Downtown)

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBBQ. Man, I can’t get enough of it. Whenever I’m asked what my favorite meal is, I pause for a second. I want to say hamburgers…or pizza…or wings…but is it though? BBQ is always the meal that makes my mouth water just by saying the three letters out loud. There...

Kalamazoo, MIjack1065.com

Broncos Kitchen to resume outdoor free dinner services beginning in June

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A nonprofit hunger-relief charity for college students in Kalamazoo will be resuming outdoor dinner service next month and this summer, they will expand the free meals to the general public. The organization has decided to temporarily suspend the policy limiting the meals to only Western Michigan University students and will now include anyone who visits their meal sites.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
WKMI

Is It Nearly Impossible For People To Buy A House In Kalamazoo?

As someone who's starting to give buying a house a hard look over the next few years, it has be a little concerned that I'm seeing so many people in my age frame talk about how impossible it is to buy a house in Kalamazoo. Right now in Kalamazoo it seems that it's totally a sellers market in real estate and people are constantly getting out bid by outrageous amounts when applying. Recently on a Reddit feed, someone felt the need to vent, and it was met with a lot of people who feel the same way:
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Detroit Area’s Newest ‘Memory Lane’ Drive In To Open Soon

Since the pandemic began, we saw the pastime of going to the drive in theatre make its triumphant return, and since then, we're seeing a once dead industry make an incredible comeback. In Southwest Michigan alone we have 3 drive in theatres, with one also in Muskegon. The newest drive in will be a little bit of a hike from Kalamazoo however, as the Memory Lane Drive In will be located at 6501 North Monroe.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

5 Favorite Hairstylists in the Kalamazoo Area 2021

If you're looking for a new hairstylist in Southwest Michigan, this list might help. It's not easy to find the perfect hairstylist. But when you find them, you don't let go. It's worth noting how difficult the last year and a half has been for everyone in that industry. They weren't legally allowed to cut hair for a large part of 2020. When they were allowed to cut hair again, hairstylists were face to face with people that could have carried Covid-19 without knowing it. It's been strange times indeed. With that being said, we had to skip our annual "Favorite Hairstylists" poll in 2020. We're happy to bring it back this year. Back in 2019 we received over 14,000 votes for this poll. Unfortunately, this year we only received around 1,100. After over 100 nominations and just over 1,100 votes. Here are your favorites.
Kalamazoo, MIWWMTCw

Adopt Today: Victor

The two-year old dog comes to the SPCA of Southwest Michigan all the way from the Humane Society of the Delta in Helena, Arkansas. He loves going for walks, and belly rubs while we're at it. Victor is smart, too. He already knows commands like, "sit." Visit him, and bring...
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Celebrates Black History and Basketball this Juneteenth

A Kalamazoo basketball legend will be a part of this year's Juneteenth Basketball Playoffs, Dunk Showcase and 3 Point Contest. Attention: Men, Women and Kids of Southwest Michigan. The Kalamazoo Juneteenth Basketball Playoffs is taking place on Saturday, June 19th, 2021 at Wings Event Center. This event is organized by Riddle Promotions. Lifelong Kalamazoo resident and founder Charles Riddle sees this event as a way to pull two things together that he's very passionate about according to riddlepromotions.com,
Michigan StateWWMT

Restaurant, bar owners prepare for Michigan's new mask mandate

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Business owners were preparing for major changes to Michigan's mask mandate. Fully vaccinated people would not have to wear them at most indoor gatherings starting May 15, 2021, at 9 a.m. Under the state's new order released Friday evening, business owners would still have to make a...
Michigan StateMy North.com

Best Dates & Locations to Explore Northern Michigan’s Night Sky

From dark sky preserves to notable sky-watching events, find out the tips and tricks to exploring all Northern Michigan’s night sky has to offer. 30-second exposure of the Milky Way and shooting star at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Photo by Thomas Bos. Where to Find Dark Skies in Northern Michigan.
Kalamazoo, MIwesternherald.com

Insomnia Cookies offers free cookies to 2021 graduates

Insomnia Cookies is offering free cookies for all graduates until May 16. Any graduate wearing a cap and gown in-store receives a free 6-pack with any in-store purchase. Graduates can also receive one free classic cookie with no purchase. If a graduate is not walking in graduation, they can show...
Kalamazoo, MIWWMT

Kalamazoo kids as young at 12 get COVID-19 vaccine at community clinic

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said health providers could administer the COVID-19 vaccine to kids age 12 to 15. According to state data, 12- to 15-year-olds make up about 498,000 Michiganders able to get the COVID-19 vaccine as of May 10, 2021. Health leaders said there were almost 13,000 12- to 15-year-old people in Kalamazoo County.