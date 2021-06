(San Francisco, CA) — California will allow outdoor dining and to-go cocktails to stay in place after the state fully reopens on June 15. Governor Gavin Newsom made that announcement Thursday outside of Tommy’s Mexican Restaurant in San Francisco. Newsom’s announcement means restaurants and bars can expand outdoor operations on sidewalks and parking lots and continue the sale of to-go cocktails with food deliveries. This will allow bars to continue partnering with food trucks, catering companies and restaurants to sell meals with their beverages. The extended relief measures also enable wineries and breweries to team up with restaurants to host virtual dinners with wine and beer pairings. Of course this may still be dependent on the decree of LA County Health chief – who is not a medical doctor–Barbara Ferrer, who has not always followed the state, CDC or science..