Texas's "Trigger Ban" on Abortion: What to Know
In another major blow to abortion rights, Texas's legislature passed a bill late Tuesday that would effectively ban abortion in the state if Roe. v Wade falls. House Bill 1280, known as a "trigger ban," would come into effect 30 days after a Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, or if a court ruling or constitutional amendment gave states the power to ban abortions. The bill does not make exceptions for people who are pregnant by rape as well as in cases of fetal abnormalities, and only has a small exception: if a pregnant person's life is at great risk.www.marieclaire.com