The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has confirmed the state’s first two identified cases of the SARS-CoV-2 virus known as the India B.1.617 variant. The B.1.617 cases were detected in individuals in Region 7 (Northwest Louisiana), though the variant had already been circulating in neighboring states. Although these are the first reported cases of the B.1.617 variant in Louisiana, it is likely that there are additional undetected cases circulating.