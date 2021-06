A couple in Manhattan Beach, California went on a surprise mission at Target, and it's safe to say they are going to make a lot of new parents happy (and possibly scratching their heads). Krystal Duhaney is the founder and CEO of Milky Mama, a breastfeeding and lactation support company, and she remembers what it's like to be a new mom with what seems like an endless list of expenses. As a way of giving back, Duhaney and her husband visited several local Target stores in their area and randomly stuck cash in different baby products, from inside the lid of formula containers to boxes of diapers.