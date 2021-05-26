Cancel
Nashville, TN

UnBEElievable Good Time

WTVF
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuzanna Best showed the Adventure Science Center’s new beehive and gave some interesting facts on bees and beekeeping. Red, White & Boom is back at the Adventure Science Center this 4th of July. From 6:30pm to 10pm, guests can explore all the science center has to offer before settling in to watch Music City’s iconic fireworks show from the front lawn. The Adventure Science Center is located at 800 Fort Negley Blvd., Nashville, TN 37203. For more information visit, www.adventuresci.org.

Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TNWTVF

The Sami Cone Show: May 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The May 2021 episode of The Sami Cone Show is getting you ready for a healthy summer filled with family fun. We start by sharing about Nashville summer freebies and how to plan for summer expenses. Then we learn how to boost metabolism in our 40’s and 50’s. We’re also previewing the first large-scale arts event to return to Nashville. And I talk with TV personality and author, Chrys Howard, about being a Rockstar Grandparent.
Franklin, TNPosted by
Community Impact Nashville

Big Bad Breakfast now open in Franklin

Big Bad Breakfast opened in early May at 1201 Liberty Pike, Ste. 101, Franklin, at the Liberty Station building. The restaurant, which also operates a location in Nashville, offers breakfast and lunch, serving signature dishes such as shrimp and grits, house-cured Tabasco brown sugar bacon, chicken and waffles, biscuits and breakfast skillets.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Appalachian News-Express

Walters vying for pageant crown

Matalyn Walters, the daughter of Jack and Jessica Walters of Pikeville, will be representing the state of Kentucky at the 9th Annual America’s Majestic Miss National Scholarship Pageant held in Nashville, Tennessee. This pageant, according to a statement, is designed to help young women showcase their talents and skills and...
Tennessee Statewivk.com

Cicadas in Parts of East Tennessee

They’re here … After 17 years, cicadas are back and invading our area. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are back in East Tennessee. Our TV News Partner, WVLT spoke to Knoxville resident Rachel Machette who recently found thousands of cicadas in her yard. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are also on the side of the home, on cars, and on a number of trees and bushes. Experts say venomous copperhead snakes love to snack on cicadas and are they are here in Tennessee.
Nashville, TNwkml.com

Maren Morris Joins Husband Ryan Hurd On His Opry Debut

Maren Morris was right by her husband Ryan Hurd’s side (along with their baby boy Hayes) when Hurd made his Grand Ole Opry debut on Saturday night (5/15) in Nashville. Ryan posted several pictures of the event to Instagram on Sunday (5/16). He wrote, “Smiled all night and I’m still coming down. Opry Debut with a full house. Not sure how you are supposed to feel after something like that, not sure I can describe it, but it’s mostly gratitude to everyone who was there or had a hand in me stepping into that circle for the first time. Thank you to my wife most of all, who stepped on stage to be there with me. Love to each and every one of you.”
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

Jordan Davis and Wife Expecting Second Child

Jordan Davis and his wife have announced they are adding another child to their family — and it’s a boy! In a photo posted to social media Monday morning, Davis can be seen with his little family, which includes his wife Kristen and their 1-year-old daughter Eloise, holding a sign that says, “It’s a boy!” Davis wrote in the caption that he can now be added to the long list of artists welcoming children during the pandemic.
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

Ashley McBryde Plots Massive This Town Talks Tour

Ashley McBryde is headed back to the road, as the “One Night Standards” hit maker and self-professed live-performance junkie plots her This Town Talks Tour. A lengthy theater and club run with 37 dates in total, McBryde’s onstage return will kick off June 12 in Roanoke, Virginia, and stretches clear into next year. She’ll wrap things up in Cleveland, Ohio, on January 15 — but not before her first headlining gigs at Nashville’s famous Ryman Auditorium (two nights), plus stops at New York City’s Irving Plaza, The Wiltern in Los Angeles and more. Supporting acts include Morgan Wade, Priscilla Block, Adam Hambrick and Ray Fulcher.
Tennessee Statewcti12.com

NEW PHOTOS: 17-year Cicadas hatching in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Cicadas have emerged and are now hatching in parts of Tennessee. Described by a viewer as "alien-like," Brood X is here and for some it might feel apocalyptic. Margaret Carmona snapped photos of dozens of Cicadas near her home in the Washington County/Green County area on...
Nashville, TNPosted by
102.3 The Bull

‘We’re Back, Nashville!': Eric Church, Larkin Poe + More Tribute ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons at the Grand Ole Opry

"Zoom just doesn't cut it." Even if you were masked (now "welcome, not required" at the Grand Ole Opry House, as signs outside the historic Nashville venue inform concertgoers) during Sunday night's (May 16) tribute to ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, those words from the show's bandleader and musical director Martin Guigui rang true. Seeing live music in person with other fans on the same weekend COVID-19-imposed mask mandates, capacity limits and other restrictions lifted in Nashville made for an emotional moment.
Nashville, TNshoppingcenterbusiness.com

Continental Realty Acquires 111 Broadway in Downtown Nashville for $36 Million

Nashville, Tenn. — Continental Realty Corp. (CRC) has acquired 111 Broadway, a 50,303-square-foot, mixed-use property in downtown Nashville. Tower Investments Inc. sold the property for $36 million. The four-tenant building is 100 percent leased to tenants including Rock Bottom Brewery, Wyndham-Margaritaville Vacation Club, Glen Campbell Museum and Platinum Cos. Constructed in 1930, the three-story property has been renovated over the past five years, including improvements to the roof, windows, exterior and elevator systems.
Tennessee StateDaily Times

CASA of Tennessee Heartland sets scavenger hunt Saturday

CASA (Court appointed special advocates) of Tennessee Heartland will host a Summer Kickoff Scavenger Hunt from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, around downtown Maryville. Participants will be given a bag and a passport at the start of the event to collect their clues, stickers and goodies....
Nashville, TNgospelmusic.org

Provident Entertainment Presents BAND TOGETHER to Support Mental Health Month on May 20th

NASHVILLE, TENN. (May 17, 2021) Each year, millions of Americans deal with the reality of mental illness and this year with the ongoing pandemic, focusing on mental health is needed now more than ever. Provident Entertainment is leaning into Mental Health Awareness Month by partnering with Vibrant Emotional Health for a “Band Together” special virtual event to raise awareness around the struggles of mental health and the help that is available for everyone. The online concert will premiere on May 20th at 7:30 PM Central on YouTube, simultaneously streaming across the artists and label channels. Artists involved in “Band Together” include Provident Entertainment’s CAIN, Casting Crowns, DOE, I AM THEY, Koryn Hawthorne, Lydia Laird, Matt Maher, Matthew West and Zach Williams, as well as Adarga Entertainment Group artist Twice Música and RECORDS artist Lathan Warlick.