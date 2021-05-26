Cancel
Agriculture

Hard red winter wheat tour finishes last week

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wheat Quality Council’s 2021 Hard Red Winter Wheat Tour finished up last week. The total weighted average yield estimate was 58.1 bushels per acre, a likely tour record that DTN says far surpasses USDA’s national yield projection of 52.1 bushels per acre. It’s the highest tour yield estimate in 19 years and the best in the event’s history, which stretches back over 40 years.

drgnews.com
