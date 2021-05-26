Cancel
Minorities

Joy Harden Bradford: Therapy for Black Girls

By Ireland Hayes
uga.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTherapy for Black Girls is a weekly chat about mental health and personal development that is geared toward Black women. Joy Harden Bradford PhD ’06: By listening to other podcasts. Before Therapy for Black Girls was my full-time job, I had a one-hour commute and spent a large amount of that time listening to podcasts. I fell in love with the medium and thought that it would be a great way to share mental health information with my audience. I published the first episode in April 2017.

