Joy Harden Bradford: Therapy for Black Girls

In her debut novel, The Other Black Girl, Zakiya Dalila Harris examines racism, microaggression, and tokenism through the lens of the optics-obsessed publishing industry. Harris, who previously worked as an assistant editor at Penguin Random House, brings firsthand knowledge and mindful skepticism to a contemporary psychological horror novel about the industry she knows inside and out. For the past two years, 26-year-old Nella Rogers has been an editorial assistant at Wagner Books, an elite publishing house that has used its blindingly white workforce to cultivate a roster of Very Important books. Nella is Wagner’s only Black woman assistant; though she’s ambitious and hardworking, she feels as if she’s at a standstill in her career. Nella’s worried she’ll never be promoted to assistant editor because she openly advocates for her company to become more inclusive. Disrupting the status quo in “an environment of pettiness and power plays” almost guarantees she’ll never climb the career ladder.