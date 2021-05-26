Authorities looking for missing Southaven man last seen almost 2 months ago

Southaven, Miss. — Authorities in Mississippi are looking for a 61-year-old Southaven man who has gone missing.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a silver alert, requesting the public’s help to find Charles Richard Chapman.

The MBI said Chapman hasn’t been seen since April 7.

Then, he was in the 7000 block of Bridgewater Drive in DeSoto County.

Authorities said Chapman may be in a 2004 white Ford F-150 with Mississippi tags reading HN15893.

According to his family, Chapman has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you’ve seen Charles Richard Chapman or have any knowledge of his whereabouts, the MBI is asking you to call the Southaven Police Department at 662-996-8606.

