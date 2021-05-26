Cancel
Southaven, MS

Authorities looking for missing Southaven man last seen almost 2 months ago

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 7 days ago
Southaven, Miss. — Authorities in Mississippi are looking for a 61-year-old Southaven man who has gone missing.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a silver alert, requesting the public’s help to find Charles Richard Chapman.

The MBI said Chapman hasn’t been seen since April 7.

Then, he was in the 7000 block of Bridgewater Drive in DeSoto County.

Authorities said Chapman may be in a 2004 white Ford F-150 with Mississippi tags reading HN15893.

According to his family, Chapman has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you’ve seen Charles Richard Chapman or have any knowledge of his whereabouts, the MBI is asking you to call the Southaven Police Department at 662-996-8606.

Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Lawsuit filed against Mississippi daycare where infant reportedly died after ’18-minute struggle’ to breathe

A wrongful death lawsuit was filed in Oxford on Friday against the former Mother Goose Daycare in regards to the death of an infant in its care last year. The lawsuit was filed with the Lafayette County Circuit Court on behalf of Joe and Jenna Hastings and seeks unspecified punitive damages in the wrongful death of their nine week-old daughter, Brynlee Renae Hastings. The complaint states the infant was left “neglected and untouched” for approximately 35 minutes while swaddled, face-down on the floor of the infant room of Mother Goose daycare on Nov. 17, 2020.
Southaven, MSDeSoto Times Today

Arrest made in Southaven Church arson

A Southaven church was broken into and set on fire during the night of May 10. Southpoint Church was already in the process of renovating before the fire. Due to the damages, church services were held outside this past Sunday. The fire caused sprinklers to activate which resulted in flood...
Mississippi StateDeSoto Times Today

Vaccination site could move from Landers Center inside to storm shelter in Southaven

The Mississippi State Department of Health COVID-19 vaccination site at the Landers Center could be moving inside to a storm shelter in Southaven. DeSoto County EMS Director Mark Davis informed the County Board of Supervisors that they are waiting to hear back from state health officials about relocating vaccine shots to the FEMA Storm Shelter on Highway 51 next to the Southaven Arena.
Mississippi StateWDAM-TV

MSDH: Less than 320 new COVID-19 cases reported over weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported just more than 300 new daily COVID-19 cases across the state over the three-day weekend. MSDH reported 316 additional cases and three new deaths Monday statewide for the May 14-May 16 weekend period. The three deaths occurred between April...
Mississippi StateWREG

Johnny Cash receives Mississippi Country Music Trail marker

STARKVILLE, Miss. — One of the best-selling artists of all time now has a marker on the Mississippi Country Music Trail. The marker memorializes the night Johnny Cash spent in the Oktibbeha County Jail. In the early hours of May 11, 1965, Cash was arrested for public drunkenness after he...
Hernando, MSDeSoto Times Today

Como alderwoman arrested by Hernando police

Multiple media outlets are reporting the arrest of a Como alderwoman by Hernando Police on Tuesday, May 11. The Panolian newspaper and magnoliastatelive.com both reported that Como alderwoman Tonia Heard was arrested late Tuesday evening hours after attending a regular board of aldermen meeting. Heard, 65, was allegedly charged with...
Hernando, MSpanolian.com

Como alderman charged by Hernando police

Como alderman Tonia Heard was arrested by officers of the Hernando Police Department late Tuesday evening, May 11, just hours after attending a regular meeting of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen. Heard, 65, was charged with DUI (first offense), improper equipment on a vehicle, and possession of a controlled...
Horn Lake, MSDeSoto Times Today

Horn Lake brothers help secure funding to fix bridge

Dan and Daniel Arata are familiar faces at Horn Lake Board of Aldermen meetings and civic events. And there probably isn’t a single state legislator or public official in DeSoto County that they don’t text or call on a daily basis. The 33 year-old twin brothers aren’t shy about calling...