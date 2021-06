Choosing the ten best Eric Carle books among the more than 70 stories he wrote and illustrated throughout his career is no easy task. So many of us loved his picture books as children and continue reading them to the young people in our lives now. Through his artwork, he created a unique visual style using collages of his hand painted papers. His illustrations were vibrant, cheerful, and brightly colored. Children (and adults) love looking at the beautiful images he created. But he also had a genius understanding of how to write for children. With sparse words, repetition, and a focus on processes and cycles, the stories he wrote are beloved by millions of people.