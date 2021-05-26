Cancel
Preston, ID

SIPH office in Preston remains open

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 7 days ago
PRESTON, Idaho (KIFI) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health would like to provide clarification regarding the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s announcement that its Preston office will be closing.

IDHW’s office, located at 223 North State St., in Preston, will be closing, but SIPH’s office at 42 West 1st South St will continue to remain open.

These are two different facilities that provide different services.

If you have any questions please call, 208-852-0478 or visit siphidaho.org .

