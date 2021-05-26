Cancel
Seattle, WA

Seattle to close four vaccination sites as city's vaccination rate soars

By Q13 News Staff
q13fox.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE - The city of Seattle will close four vaccination sites in June, Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Wednesday. The four sites - Lumen Field Event Center, North Seattle College, Rainier Beach and West Seattle - have helped the city to administer more than 230,000 shots. More than 76 percent of Seattle residents 12 and older have started the vaccination process and more than 60 percent are fully vaccinated, the city said.

