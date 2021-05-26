Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ellis County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis, Trego by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ellis; Trego THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN TREGO AND NORTHWESTERN ELLIS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 145 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ellis, KS
County
Trego County, KS
County
Ellis County, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Heavy Rain#Storm#Northeastern Trego#Severe Certainty#Gusty Winds#Immediate Severity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Trego County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Trego by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 22:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Trego SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN TREGO COUNTY UNTIL 1130 PM CDT At 1048 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wakeeney, moving northeast at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Wakeeney around 1125 PM CDT. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for west central Kansas.
Ellis County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ellis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 19:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ellis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL ELLIS COUNTY At 751 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hays, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hays, Victoria, Walker, Catherine, Emmeram, Yocemento, Toulon, Munjor and Antonino. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Clark County, KSweather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Hodgeman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Hodgeman; Kearny; Lane; Meade; Morton; Ness; Scott; Seward; Stanton; Stevens; Trego HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING TO 3 AM CDT /2 AM MDT/ SUNDAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Kansas. * WHEN...From 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ this evening to 3 AM CDT /2 AM MDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds behind the cold front may kick up dust leading to periods of reduced visibility in some spots. Elevated showers and thunderstorms could also convectively enhance wind gusts.