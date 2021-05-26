Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trego County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Trego by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Trego THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN TREGO AND NORTHWESTERN ELLIS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 145 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Trego County, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Heavy Rain#Storm#Northeastern Trego#Severe Certainty#Gusty Winds#Immediate Severity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Trego County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Trego by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 20:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Trego THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN TREGO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 900 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for west central Kansas.
Clark County, KSweather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Hodgeman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Hodgeman; Kearny; Lane; Meade; Morton; Ness; Scott; Seward; Stanton; Stevens; Trego HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING TO 3 AM CDT /2 AM MDT/ SUNDAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Kansas. * WHEN...From 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ this evening to 3 AM CDT /2 AM MDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds behind the cold front may kick up dust leading to periods of reduced visibility in some spots. Elevated showers and thunderstorms could also convectively enhance wind gusts.