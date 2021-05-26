Severe Weather Statement issued for Trego by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 13:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Trego THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN TREGO AND NORTHWESTERN ELLIS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 145 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov