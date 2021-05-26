Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: City of Roanoke; City of Salem; Franklin; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Western Bedford County in south central Virginia Eastern Montgomery County in southwestern Virginia North Central Franklin County in west central Virginia Roanoke County in west central Virginia The City of Roanoke in west central Virginia The City of Salem in west central Virginia * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 212 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Rainfall rates as much as 3 inches an hour will impact the Roanoke and Salem area, causing urban flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include Roanoke, Salem, Vinton, Stewartsville, Cave Spring, Poages Mill and Roanoke Mountain. Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.