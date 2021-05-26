Cancel
Franklin County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL FRANKLIN COUNTY At 235 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Rocky Mount, moving east at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Rocky Mount Union Hall Western Smith Mountain Lake Sontag and North Shore. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

Franklin County, VAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Franklin THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WESTERN BEDFORD, EASTERN MONTGOMERY, NORTH CENTRAL FRANKLIN AND ROANOKE COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF ROANOKE AND THE CITY OF SALEM At 339 PM EDT, Local law enforcement reported flooding in downtown Roanoke. Expect urban flooding to persist until 415pm. Water should recede by then, as no additional rain is expected. Some locations that will experience flooding include Roanoke, Salem, Vinton, Stewartsville, Cave Spring, Poages Mill and Roanoke Mountain.
Bedford County, VAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bedford, Botetourt, Franklin, Roanoke by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 14:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bedford; Botetourt; Franklin; Roanoke A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL ROANOKE...SOUTHWESTERN BEDFORD...SOUTH CENTRAL BOTETOURT AND NORTHEASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES At 256 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Vinton, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stewartsville Montvale Moneta Huddleston Northwest Smith Mountain Lake Goodview and Nace. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Franklin County, VAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for City of Roanoke, City of Salem, Franklin, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: City of Roanoke; City of Salem; Franklin; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Western Bedford County in south central Virginia Eastern Montgomery County in southwestern Virginia North Central Franklin County in west central Virginia Roanoke County in west central Virginia The City of Roanoke in west central Virginia The City of Salem in west central Virginia * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 212 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Rainfall rates as much as 3 inches an hour will impact the Roanoke and Salem area, causing urban flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include Roanoke, Salem, Vinton, Stewartsville, Cave Spring, Poages Mill and Roanoke Mountain. Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.