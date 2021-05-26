Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis, Trego by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 13:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ellis; Trego A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL TREGO AND NORTHWESTERN ELLIS COUNTIES At 133 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located very near Ellis, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Yocemento. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...<50MPHalerts.weather.gov