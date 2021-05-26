Severe Weather Statement issued for Ellis by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 14:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ellis THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN RUSH AND SOUTHEASTERN ELLIS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov