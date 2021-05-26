Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dauphin, Juniata, Lebanon, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 14:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dauphin; Juniata; Lebanon; Northumberland; Perry; Schuylkill; Snyder The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Schuylkill County in central Pennsylvania Southern Northumberland County in central Pennsylvania Northern Dauphin County in south central Pennsylvania Northeastern Juniata County in central Pennsylvania Southeastern Snyder County in central Pennsylvania Northeastern Perry County in south central Pennsylvania Northwestern Lebanon County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 232 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Meiserville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees, roofs, and siding. * Locations impacted include Shamokin, Mount Carmel, Kulpmont, Millersburg, Pine Grove, Fairview-Ferndale, Lykens, Tremont, Elizabethville, Marshallton, Williamstown, Tower City, Port Trevorton, Donaldson, Klingerstown, Leck Kill, Urban, Rebuck, Meiserville and Edgewood. This includes Interstate 81 from mile markers 96 to 112. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov