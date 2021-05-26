Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore 10-Miler to be held in Baltimore County for 2021 only

Posted by 
The Baltimorean
The Baltimorean
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eBiQt_0aCGB20r00
(Filip Mroz)

By Mya Zepp

(BALTIMORE) The annual Baltimore 10-Miler will be held in Baltimore County for 2021 only after those in charge of the race could not get a permit for Baltimore City.

Last year the race was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and runners were encouraged to run 10 miles at home on June 6 (the day the race was meant to take place). This year the race almost saw the same fate until the county and Corrigan sports agreed to host it.

The race will be held on June 5 at 7 a.m. in Hunt Valley. It will start and finish at the Hunt Valley Towne Centre. The race expects to see over 3,000 runners from multiple states, so the race will start in waves to ensure COVID-19 regulations are followed.

Rules and regulations:

  • Runners must be at least 13 years old
  • Waiver must be signed
  • Entry fees are non-refundable and non-transferable
  • There is no race day registration
  • No-shows will not be sent their race premium
  • The course must be completed in three hours
  • Strollers, skates and pets are not permitted on the course
  • Decisions made by the race director are final

Registration currently costs $90 for the 10-miler and $160 for the two-person relay. Runners can register on the Baltimore 10-Miler website.

The Baltimorean

The Baltimorean

Baltimore, MD
1K+
Followers
461
Post
463K+
Views
ABOUT

With The Baltimorean, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, community events, sports, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
City
Hunt Valley, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Baltimore County, MD
Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Waves#Pets#Race Day#Baltimore 10 Miler#Baltimore City#Home#Final Registration#Entry Fees#Skates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sports
Related
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Baltimore vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Baltimore: 1. 2504 N Charles St (410) 662-7594; 2. 6910 Harford Rd (410) 426-4701; 3. 5603 Baltimore National Pike (410) 744-1422; 4. 1000 Taylor Ave (410) 828-0708; 5. 8302 Liberty Rd (410) 655-9890; 6. 900 Edmondson Ave (410) 719-6688; 7. 1000 S Charles St (410) 752-9087; 8. 630 S Exeter St (410) 962-6520; 9. 934 N Charles St (410) 685-2187; 10. 6340 York Rd 410-377-4400; 11. 7920-30 Belair Rd 410-882-6220; 12. 5150 Sinclair Ln 410-485-2772; 13. 4622 Wilkens Ave 410-247-5802; 14. 601 E 33rd St 410-649-4181; 15. 4624 Edmondson Ave 410-362-1375; 16. 6620 Reisterstown Rd 410-649-8181; 17. 1801 Whetstone Way (410) 528-1244; 18. 3779 Boston St (410) 522-0804; 19. 4380 Park Heights Ave 410-664-8644; 20. 4600 W Northern Pkwy 410-358-9777; 21. 5624 Baltimore National Pike 410-719-7608; 22. 4339 Ebenezer Rd 410-529-6171; 23. 5804 Ritchie Hwy 410-789-3775; 24. 2801 Foster Ave 410-732-0523; 25. 1400 Sulphur Spring Rd 410-737-9221; 26. 6402 Golden Ring Rd 410-866-2500; 27. 2855 Smith Ave 410-484-3200; 28. 1000 E Eager St 410-675-5696; 29. 250 W Chase St 410-752-4473; 30. 6300 York Rd 410-323-0838; 31. 2610 Boston St 410-675-3802; 32. 2401 N Charles St 410-261-6112; 33. 4401 Harford Rd 410-319-8620; 34. 6410 Petrie Way Rd 410-686-2683; 35. 4419 Falls Rd Suite B (410) 878-1031; 36. 2560 Quarry Lake Dr 410-486-4966; 37. 6323 Baltimore National Pike 410-744-0306; 38. 900 N Washington St #1 410-522-5639; 39. 1030 W 41st St SUITE E 410-235-0002; 40. 29 Shipping Pl #31 410-282-0020; 41. 238 McMechen St 410-523-4704; 42. 6838 Loch Raven Blvd 410-825-8900; 43. 300 N Martin Luther King Jr Blvd 410-539-2532; 44. 3935 Erdman Ave #37 410-342-2606; 45. 4214 Frankford Ave 410-488-3500; 46. 2700 Remington Ave #500 410-235-2128; 47. 3700 Falls Rd 410-467-7004; 48. 7535 Holabird Ave 410-282-4020; 49. 140 Back River Neck Rd 410-238-0511; 50. 6 Carroll Island Rd 410-335-2323; 51. 6622 Security Blvd 410-944-6611; 52. 711 W 40th St 410-467-3343; 53. 903 E Fort Ave 410-962-5546; 54. 7649 Harford Rd 410-444-4700; 55. 2001 W Patapsco Ave 410-646-2059; 56. 8050 Liberty Rd 410-496-2117; 57. 1300 E North Ave 410-889-1359; 58. 4020 Eastern Ave 410-534-8656; 59. 19 E Fayette St 410-625-1817; 60. 9621 Belair Rd 410-529-2864; 61. 3801 Liberty Heights Ave 410-367-8100; 62. 4025 W Northern Pkwy 410-764-9570; 63. 401 Compass Rd E 410-780-4770; 64. 5740 Ritchie Hwy 410-789-2127; 65. 6301 York Rd 443-524-4535;
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Baltimore

Check out these Baltimore-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. PT/FT DAMAGE NSPECTOR / CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE /ONLINE - RB; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily, Off Weekends! Harrisburg, PA; 3. Passenger Service Agent; 4. Canvasser Team Lead; 5. Class A Local Truck Driver - Part-Time / Great Pay; 6. Retail Merchandiser; 7. Optician - Full-time/Part-Time - Glen Burnie, MD (Greater Baltimore & Washington DC);
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Homes for sale in Baltimore: New listings

(BALTIMORE, MD) Looking for a house in Baltimore? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Authorities Announce Indictments in Connection With Gang Activity, Drug Trafficking in Anne Arundel County

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh and Anne Arundel Police Chief Amal Awad has announced the indictments of 7 defendants for multiple charges including participation in a criminal organization, assault, and conspiracy to distribute drugs, and firearm-related counts. An additional 8 defendants were charged with drug and firearm-related counts in Anne Arundel County, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County.
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Body found near Anne Arundel County line

(Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (BALTIMORE) Baltimore County Police are currently investigating a homicide after a body was found in the Wilkens precinct. Police responded to reports of a body on Hammonds Ferry Road at the Anne Arundel County line on May 22 after a passerby saw the body on the side of the road.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Three people injured in two overnight Baltimore shootings

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (BALTIMORE) Baltimore police reported two shootings that occurred in the early hours of Thursday, resulting in the injuries of three people. The first shooting took place in Southwest Baltimore around 2:13 a.m., when a 34-year-old man approached an officer and told him he had been shot in the arm.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Baltimore events coming up

1. #KellzPresents Love It Here Weekend; 2. Rayn Fall Dance Studio Presents: "DANCING THROUGH CHARM CITY"; 3. The Cuisine of the Chesapeake Bay; 4. ESB Hosts Maggie Sottero Trunk Show!; 5. Cutta Szn Brunch;