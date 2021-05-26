Baltimore 10-Miler to be held in Baltimore County for 2021 only

(Filip Mroz)

By Mya Zepp

(BALTIMORE) The annual Baltimore 10-Miler will be held in Baltimore County for 2021 only after those in charge of the race could not get a permit for Baltimore City.

Last year the race was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and runners were encouraged to run 10 miles at home on June 6 (the day the race was meant to take place). This year the race almost saw the same fate until the county and Corrigan sports agreed to host it.

The race will be held on June 5 at 7 a.m. in Hunt Valley. It will start and finish at the Hunt Valley Towne Centre. The race expects to see over 3,000 runners from multiple states, so the race will start in waves to ensure COVID-19 regulations are followed.

Rules and regulations:

Runners must be at least 13 years old

Waiver must be signed

Entry fees are non-refundable and non-transferable

There is no race day registration

No-shows will not be sent their race premium

The course must be completed in three hours

Strollers, skates and pets are not permitted on the course

Decisions made by the race director are final

Registration currently costs $90 for the 10-miler and $160 for the two-person relay. Runners can register on the Baltimore 10-Miler website.