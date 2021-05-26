Governor Abbott Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of The Texas Film Commission
Governor Greg Abbott congratulated the Texas Film Commission (TFC) on its 50th anniversary of service to the state. Created in 1971 to encourage the development of the film industry in Texas, the TFC has since helped to grow local jobs and economies by promoting the Lone Star State as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality (XR) production.myparistexas.com