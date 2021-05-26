Singer JoJo Speaks On Her Love for Hip-Hop, Is a Fan of Anderson .Paak, Baby Keem and More

Lil Baby and Lil Durk have been teasing their upcoming collaborative album for months. The project, titled The Voice of the Heroes, will finally be arriving at the end of this week. Marking one of the biggest collaborative projects in hip-hop all year, this project signals an alliance between two of rap's biggest superstars. Durkio has had things on lock, securing some of the biggest sales of the last twelve months as he continues to enjoy his status as The Voice of the streets. Lil Baby is also on a hot streak, referring to himself as The Hero. On the title track to their upcoming album, the two rappers unpack why they've earned their nicknames.