Singer JoJo Speaks On Her Love for Hip-Hop, Is a Fan of Anderson .Paak, Baby Keem and More

By Robby Seabrook III
XXL Mag
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As an artist blending hip-hop and R&B into her pop-tinged music, JoJo is a unique talent. She first hit the scene when she was just 12 years old with the release of her self-titled debut album. The project features the hit song “Leave (Get Out)” and helped launch JoJo in to a almost two-decade long career. Now an adult, JoJo is still a beloved artist, and released her fourth album, Good To Know, last year. Talking to XXL about her love for hip-hop, her memories of rapping Jadakiss bars on the school bus, collabing with Remy Ma and her own longevity, JoJo has plenty to share.

