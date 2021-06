Over $8.4 million in funding to support one of the sectors hardest hit by COVID-19 health and safety restrictions. EDMONTON, AB, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Tourism has been among the sectors hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic due to the unique challenges presented by shutdowns and travel restrictions. Across Western Canada, tourism generates $13.6 billion in economic activity and supports 230,600 jobs, employing a higher proportion of women, youth, and Indigenous people than most other industries. From the outset, the Government of Canada has taken action to help tourism businesses and others survive the pandemic and position them for success when safety restrictions are lifted and the economy recovers.