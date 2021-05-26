Cancel
Paris, TX

James Eli Permenter of Paris, Texas

By MyParisTexas
Posted by 
myparistexas.com
myparistexas.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

James Eli Permenter was born in Paris, Texas on October 27, 1942 and passed away peacefully on May 25, 2021. Jim lived his early life in Paris, Texas where he attended school at Delmar graduating with his class of 1960. He attended Paris Junior College majoring in business. After college, he joined the Navy and served until 1965. He then moved to the Dallas area working in the financial industry. In 1971, he married Jackie King. Together, they made a wonderful life while raising their only son, Brian. Jim and Jackie lived in Murphy, Texas for 40 plus years. During that time, Jim served as Councilman; he served on the planning and zoning committee, Volunteer Fire Department, and various other committees. After Jim’s retirement, he became an avid reader, he enjoyed his time in the garage, and he was an excellent handy man and willing to help anyone in need. His favorite past times, aside from affectionately aggravating those around him, were spent at Braums with his men’s group on Thursdays for breakfast and coffee.

myparistexas.com
myparistexas.com

myparistexas.com

