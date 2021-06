Two Northwest Health nurses – one at the La Porte facility and one at the Starke facility – have received the Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nursing. Jana Schroll, RN, a nurse in the Birthing and Family Care Center at Northwest Health – La Porte, was nominated for her sincerity as she strives to make each mom’s birth experience pleasant. She is known for sharing her knowledge with patients and responding quickly to their requests. One patient expressed, “She had a way of seeming like a best friend but without violating any professional boundaries. She is a caring, educated person.”