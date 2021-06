ST. JOHN’S, NEWFOUNDLAND, CANADA- Throughout a current name with traders, Suncor Power CEO Mark Little commented on the way forward for the Terra Nova FPSO and efforts to substantiate the Asset Life Extension venture of the vessel. Mr. Little said {that a} deadline to determine on the venture has been set for June 15, 2021. Noia is inspired that Mr. Little indicated Suncor wish to proceed with the venture and implores the events to discover a decision earlier than the deadline.