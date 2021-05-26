Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mandan, ND

Win A Motorboatin’ Workday Cruise On The Lewis & Clark Riverboat

By Rockin' Rick (Rick Rider)
Posted by 
96-5 The Fox
96-5 The Fox
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

US 103-3, where every Wednesday and Friday, you could win a Workday Cruise for 10 aboard the Lewis & Clark Riverboat. Take along your co-workers, friends, family members, or whomever you would like. Just listen for Rick Rider to tell you to call in and win every Wednesday and Friday...

965thefox.com
96-5 The Fox

96-5 The Fox

Mandan, ND
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 The Fox plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://965thefox.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mandan, ND
Mandan, ND
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workday#Cruise#Adventure Games#Adventure Time#Book Tickets#Bus Tours#Missouri River#Bismarck Mandan#Wedding Reception#June#Family Event#Prizes#Charters#Giveaway#Caller Number#Reunions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cars
Related
Mandan, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Hey Mandan, Where YOU want the new Post Office?

I moved to Mandan in 2001, just half a block from the post office. It was all in central Mandan! Here's what I had within a three minute stroll. Marv's Hardware where I could find that plumbing piece I needed for a project, and then afterwards the other "correct" plumbing piece I actually needed for the project. There was George's Bakery, with the neighborhood smell of a bakery, and delicious rolls whenever you wanted them. There was the Buckhorn Bar, that had an ex-band guy running the joint that was quick with a joke or a light of your smoke, and there was no place you'd rather be...he was an ex-band guy right? There was the Silver Dollar, to impress my outta town friends with a little raunchiness right here where the west begins. Oh, and there was just the best darn butcher shop in the region with Butcher Block Meats!
Mandan, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Bismarck Woman – God’s Gift To Cats.

For almost a year and a half, looking out our second-story office window here in Mandan, I have watched across the field, cats living underneath and next to a beat-up old trailer. I never quite knew just how many there were - Only one person in all of Bismarck/Mandan had that answer. Her name is Debra Christianson. I met her when I first started working for Townsquare Media. I watched her drive up, get out with food, blankets, and whatever else was needed. This wasn't twice a week, or three times even, she came EVERY DAY. Since 2016 Debra missed ONE day - she fought bitter wicked North Dakota temperatures, got up early, preparing homemade meals for the strays - she cleaned as best she could around the trailer - the cats returned their love ONLY to her (many times I tried to get close, but they hid in a million places). So many sad moments in her 5-year run, finding small dead cats from time to time. This past winter was tough for me. When we had days at minus twenty, I could only look across our vacant field behind us, and ask the man upstairs to somehow keep them warm - and there was Debra, watching over the weak little ones, and the veterans (the Siamese and Spot the Calico).
Bismarck, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Is Doing The RIGHT Thing WRONG In North Dakota?

Well, I think it's pretty safe to say warmer weather is upon us out here in Bismarck, North Dakota? Didn't it seem like yesterday when the forecast said there was a chance of light snow mixed with possible rain showers? Today is Friday, June 4th, and we could be looking at 103 degrees - record temps possible over this upcoming weekend. Just the other day here at our radio station, we were talking about people actually leaving a young child or an animal in the backseat, while they went into the store to get something real quick. Some claimed they "just plain forgot" - I found that extremely unbelievable. How can your mind draw a blank like that?
Bismarck, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Enjoy a Staycation Getaway at One of These Top-Rated AirBNBs in Bismarck

Did you know that there are AirBNBs in North Dakota? I had no idea until I read about Apple Creek Cottage and Hobby Farm, just a few miles outside of Bismarck. The concept of the place is that guests can get a little taste of farm life in North Dakota while staying at a Pinterest-perfect home. Then, I learned that there are actually quite a few people in the community who are offering up their beautiful places for visitors.
EconomyPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Is ND’s Top CEO way BELOW the CEO Minumum Wage? (OUTRAGE)

Many CEOs make an extraordinary amount of money. Rightfully so if you're riding the wave that YOU created. But like washed up sports coaches, sometimes they come in with a contract and produce nothing only, to rely on their contractual "golden parachute". Lets look at Alan Lacy, CEO of the completely destroyed Kmart/Sears conflagration.
Bismarck, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

What’s The Best Part About Living In BisMan?

Where do I begin? There are so many things to see and do living here in Bismarck. I realize that most people don't usually go and see such cool places like the North Dakota Heritage Center or the Dakota Zoo unless they have family or friends visiting. That's just how it goes - we get caught up in work and some of us (me for instance) have a routine we are so used to. Shop at the same store, do the usual weekend things like sleeping in or grilling up some food in your backyard. When the days seem like forever, and the sun flexes its muscles (90 to 100 degrees), there is nothing more relaxing than taking advantage of Lake Sakakawea - sitting on a pontoon all day, then catching a Bismarck Larks baseball game. How perfect of a summer day does that sound? Do you want to get a taste of history? Take the whole family camping just a short 8.8 miles from Mandan. This is the oldest state park in North Dakota - take a hike through all the trails - be a part of it all.
Bismarck, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Enjoy the Summer Weather At Bismarck’s Outdoor Pools Starting Next Week

With the temperature set to hit 100 degrees this Friday, you are probably wondering if Bismarck's outdoor pools are yet open for the 2021 summer swimming season. The calendar may say that summer is not "officially" here until June 20, but North Dakotans like to start the season a few weeks early. Especially when the weather is about to hit 100 degrees at the beginning of the month! We know that Raging Rivers in Mandan opens June 3, but when do Bismarck's outdoor pools open for the season?
New England, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Female Inmates On The Move To Mandan Facility

Nothing against the good citizens of New England, North Dakota. But what were we thinking back in 2003 when the doors opened and the bars started slamming shut at the Dakota Women's Correctional Rehab Center in New England? I ask because New England is pretty darn remote dontcha' think? It's two hours Southwest of Bismarck! It's four and a half hours from Fargo! It's five and a half hours from Grand Forks!
PoliticsPosted by
96-5 The Fox

See Where North Dakota Ranks In The USA With Cutting The Cord???

Are you still paying whopping cable or satellite bills? I know I am. I've heard all about this "new world" of watching TV by streaming, but to be honest I'm a bit intimidated by this technology. I have several friends who are now streaming their favorite TV programs and loving every minute of it. Not to mention only paying for what they want.
Mandan, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Check Out Mandan’s Newest Pizza Place (PHOTOS)

I got a chance to try out Mandan's newest pizza place this week and it did not disappoint. Introducing Fotza Mozzaroni Pizzeria. Located inside Midway Lanes bowling alley. I've always been a bit of a pizza connoisseur. There was certainly something unique about this pizza pie. To me, the tomato sauce is a make or break kind of deal with any pizza. I really liked the taste of the sauce, it was kind of sweet and spicy if that makes sense? The rest of the toppings were good as well. There was something about the parmesan cheese on this pizza, and it had a garlic kick that was just perfect. They also have beer on tap.
Bismarck, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

BisMan – Would You Get Vaccinated JUST To Save Money?

I wrote an article last week about how many people I have come across that are THRILLED to be able to go to concerts again. Just goes to show you how many things we take for granted without even giving it a second thought, then COVD-19 comes in and shuts down everything, One of the bands that were scheduled to come to the Bismarck Event Center - Foreigner - has had to reschedule a couple of times. Now barring any unforeseen circumstances, they won't keep us waiting any further - June 26th they will bring it to us! Do you have your tickets? How much would you be willing to pay for a pair if they were sold out? Some people don't have a limit - then there are those that will take advantage of any current situation and exploit people for all it's worth. This past weekend I came across an article of a perfect example.
Bismarck, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Kirkwood Mall Celebrates Ground Breaking of Chick-fil-A and Other New Businesses

Kirkwood Mall has officially broken ground for Chick-fil-A, Blaze Pizza, and Five Guys Burgers and Fries!. In 2019, the Kirkwood Mall made a big announcement to the Bismarck-Mandan community - Chick-fil-A was set to come to town 2021. Then, in 2020, we also learned that Blaze Pizza and Five Guys Burgers and Fries were coming to the mall grounds. About two years later, as we move closer to a post-pandemic world, the ground has finally broken on some Bismarck's newest restaurants!
Mandan, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Mandan’s Summer Outdoor Challenge Equals FUN!

Are you looking for something different to do this summer in Bismarck/Mandan? Tired of the same old routine? Looking to get your whole family involved? I've got the perfect solution - a nifty press release released by the City of Mandan describes a competition of you will, involving Mandan Parks and Recreation, Morton County Parks, and Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park.
Montana StatePosted by
96-5 The Fox

FISH FIGHT! Montana Gov Versus North Dakota Sturgeon!

I apologize, the sturgeon are not North Dakota's alone, they belong to the world community. A veritable circle of life. Unless of course, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte is successful in killing them all!. Sorry. That was overly dramatic. But if I was a sturgeon, the governor would be going straight...
Bismarck, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Missouri River Festival! Admit It, It’s The Food (GALLERY)

The kids are outta school and we're all starved for some fun! Starved for food too...but we'll get to that soon. The Mighty Thomas Carnival once again returns to the Bismarck Event Center for The Missouri River Festival. Wild rides and games galore! Who knew you could pay $80 for a two dollar Sponge Bob inflatable? Seriously, why won't that basketball go through that hoop? It's carny-science and you're not allowed to know.