Happening soon: SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX will launch a Falcon 9 rocket Wednesday afternoon from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
The rocket will blast off at 2:59 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40, carrying 60 Starlink satellites aboard.
A backup opportunity is set for 2:38 p.m. Thursday.
After stage separation, SpaceX will land the rocket’s first stage on the “Just Read the Instructions” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.
