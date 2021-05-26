Happening soon: SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX will launch a Falcon 9 rocket Wednesday afternoon from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The rocket will blast off at 2:59 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40, carrying 60 Starlink satellites aboard.

A backup opportunity is set for 2:38 p.m. Thursday.

After stage separation, SpaceX will land the rocket’s first stage on the “Just Read the Instructions” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

