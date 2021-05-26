Head of the Class: Meet Laredo's highest-ranked graduates in the class of 2021
Hundreds of students graduate from Laredo high schools on a yearly basis, but only two can be named as the Salutatorian and Valedictorian of their class. The honors are bestowed on the the top two students, by way of GPA, in the graduating class of each local high school. Each is given a special acknowledgement at graduation ceremonies and the honor of presenting a speech to the graduates in attendance.www.lmtonline.com