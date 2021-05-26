Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laredo, TX

Head of the Class: Meet Laredo's highest-ranked graduates in the class of 2021

By Louis San Miguel
Laredo Morning Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of students graduate from Laredo high schools on a yearly basis, but only two can be named as the Salutatorian and Valedictorian of their class. The honors are bestowed on the the top two students, by way of GPA, in the graduating class of each local high school. Each is given a special acknowledgement at graduation ceremonies and the honor of presenting a speech to the graduates in attendance.

www.lmtonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laredo, TX
Laredo, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head Of The Class#College Education#Graduation Ceremonies#College Graduates#Graduate Students#High School Students#College Students#Graduate College#Salutatorian#Gpa#Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
Laredo, TXLaredo Morning Times

Photos: TAMIU seniors deck out graduation caps with memes, tributes

As has been the case in recent years, TAMIU's graduates took one last chance to express themselves, with some of them taking their final steps as students of Texas A&M International University. A number of students took the chance to wear colorful stoles representing their heritage or places they've traveled...
Laredo, TXLaredo Morning Times

Rise Up project provides gifts for Laredo's graduating seniors

Organizers of the social media group Community LRD Support partnered with other local organizations and businesses to provide a farewell gift to graduating seniors through the project Rise Up. “Rise Up is a project where we are going to donate goody bags to the seniors that are graduating in the...
Laredo, TXLaredo Morning Times

Students sent home at nine United ISD campuses after water line break

LBJ High School - 9th Grade Campus. Notice is being sent to parents with children at school to pick up their students. All fourth-grade students who were scheduled to take the STAAR exam will be rescheduled to take the test on Friday at its regularly scheduled time, a social media post by the district states.
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

LISD mourns loss of former superintendent

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The LISD Family is mourning the loss of its former superintendent Dr. Marcus Nelson who passed away over the weekend. An LISD board member said Dr. Nelson passed away Saturday morning from health complications he had been suffering from recently. The former superintendent served the district between...
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

TAMIU graduation ceremonies to take place at Sames Auto Arena

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Many college graduates at our local university will walk the stage to get that college diploma this weekend. Today and tomorrow, TAMIU will be hosting its first in-person commencement ceremonies at the Sames Auto Arena. All four ceremonies will be conducted with face coverings, and social distancing...
Laredo, TXLaredo Morning Times

Boys & Girls Clubs of Laredo announces full reopening

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Laredo announced Thursday that all three of the centers will be fully reopened in June. In early April, Board President Andrew Carranco and members of the board gathered for a limited-capacity reopening, where they rolled out a red carpet for returning children after an eight-month closure due to the pandemic.
Laredo, TXLaredo Morning Times

LC Trading Station offers vital services, assistance to students throughout the pandemic

Laredo College is committed to providing students with a memorable college experience through transformative academic, technical and vocational programs that fulfill the needs of a growing community and regional workforce. College administrators understand that fostering an environment conducive to student success requires support services and assistance programs for students, which was the driving force behind the creation of the Laredo College Trading Station.
Laredo, TXLaredo Morning Times

Coaches, former players frustrated with Laredo College decision to suspend athletics

To say Juan Ibarra is frustrated would be an understatement. The Laredo College soccer head coach has felt a wide range of emotions since last Monday. This past week, the Laredo College board of trustees announced that it had suspended the school’s athletic programs for a second straight year. The decision came just weeks after LC decided to reinstate men’s soccer and add women’s soccer on April 29.
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

Cars line up for student vaccinations at LISD

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expanding to those 12 to 15 years of age, one local school district holds their first vaccine drive. The Laredo Independent School District is continuing its mission to fully vaccinate more than 5,000 students for COVID-19, calling this vaccine drive their busiest one yet.
Laredo, TXLaredo Morning Times

Laredo College celebrates National Police Week

It’s National Police Week, and Laredo College is honoring law enforcement and, most importantly, campus police officers at both campuses with various tokens of appreciation throughout the week. “Laredo College Campus Police continuously maintain order and are committed to safeguarding employees and students all year round,” LC President Dr. Ricardo...