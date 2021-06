110. That’s the number of days before Sept. 4 when the Penn State Nittany Lions visit Camp Randall Stadium and the Wisconsin Badgers kick off their 2021 football season. While some big-name schools are on Wisconsin’s 2021 slate, the schedule is actually manageable. Almost all of the big games are at home. Ohio State is nowhere to be seen. And out-of-conference bouts against Army and Eastern Michigan will give the team valuable experience before the must-win games come up.