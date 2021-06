Bell Canada on Thursday announced it has entered into an agreement with AWS to modernize the digital experience for Bell customers and support 5G innovation across Canada. AWS and Bell are teaming up to bring AWS Wavelength to Canada, deploying it at the edge of Bell's 5G network to allow developers to build ultra-low-latency applications for mobile devices and users. With this rollout, Bell will become the first Canadian communications company to offer AWS-powered multi-access edge computing (MEC) to business and government users.