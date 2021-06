Watch Dogs: Legion‘s online mode hasn’t exactly been doing great. It was delayed and launched a while after the game itself did, and didn’t feature much content when it finally became available. The good news is that more modes are being added into the game. In an exclusive reveal on IGN, the Legion of the Dead mode alpha was announced with a 22-minute video. That means that zombies are getting shoehorned into yet another game mode. It’s a bit of a curious fit, as action isn’t this game’s forte, but whatever. It exists and we all have to deal with it.