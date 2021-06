Jun. 2—The Sacramento City Council on Tuesday adopted a new use of deadly force policy for police, replacing the one it adopted less than a month ago. The language, proposed by the Sacramento Community Police Review Commission, is modeled after San Francisco's policy. It reads: "A peace officer is justified in using deadly force upon another person only as a last resort when reasonable alternatives have been exhausted or are not feasible and the officer reasonably believes, based on the totality of the circumstances, that such force is necessary."