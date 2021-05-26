Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Admit It—You Kind of Want to Ride One of These Mountain Coasters

By Samantha Berman
skimag.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThink mountain coasters are just a gimmick to get you to shell out dough at ski resorts in the summer. Damn right they are. But that doesn’t mean they’re not also pretty fun to ride. These elevated steel tracks built on the mountainside are part roller coaster, part alpine slide,...

www.skimag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone#Ski Resorts#Vail Resorts#The Forest Flyer#Eagle#Nest#The Sky Flyer#Utah Snowbird#Ober Gatlinburg#Ski Mountain Coaster#Outlaw Mountain Coaster#Part Roller Coaster#Cowboy Coaster#Snowbird Mountain Coaster#Heavenly Mountain Resort#Cranmore Mountain Resort#Vail Mountain#Fun#Steep Descents#Best Scenery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
TravelPost Register

Bogus Basin to open mountain coaster, chairlift rides on Saturday

BOGUS BASIN, Idaho (CBS2) — Bogus Basin is giving folks some solid reasons to head up to the mountain this weekend. The mountain resort said on Wednesday that it's opening up its weekend operations by firing up the Glade Runner Mountain Coaster. The chair lifts will also be in operation for anyone looking for a scenic ride.
Jackson, NJPosted by
92.7 WOBM

These Rocking Roller Coasters Will Make You Scream Like A Child

There was a time when I was petrified of loop roller coasters. You couldn’t pay enough money to ride one of those. That fear was born out of watching one particular coaster fail to make it through its loop. This coaster was called Lightning Loops at Great Adventure, in Jackson. It since been retired and I believe Nitro occupies that real estate. But I was about 10 years old curiously watching the ride run over and over while eating some amusement park confection. It was then; I witnessed the ride not having enough force to make it through its loop.
Fredericksburg, PAFOX43.com

Man rides roller coaster for 8 straight hours for a good cause

MONROVIA, Md. — A Virginia man is using his love of roller coasters to make a difference in the lives of critically ill children. Clint Novak is described as a 22-year roller coaster enthusiast. He is the general manager of Fun Land in Fredericksburg, and the co-host of a roller coaster podcast called "Ride With Us."
Grand Junction, COKJCT8

Kids Adventure Race at Highline Park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Highline Lake State Park hosted it’s first-ever Kids Adventure Race today. It was coined the desert edition because it usually takes place in mountainous areas around Vail. This race today is as close to a professional adventure race that a kid would be able to...
Lifestylethesmokies.com

Are Dollywood rides fat friendly? A plus-size guide to coaster weight limits

Theme park ride restrictions can be a stressful topic for the plus-size community. It’s never a great feeling to be told that you’re too big to ride. Since we often get the question, “Is Dollywood fat friendly?”, we decided to create this handy dandy guide to give you an idea of what to expect before you arrive at the Dollywood theme park.
Lifestyledailyhive.com

Proposed Chilliwack ski resort envisioned as a venue for 2030 Olympics

The head of the group proposing to build Bridal Veil Mountain Resort (BVMR) in the Fraser Valley is backing the potential 2030 Olympic Winter Games bid by British Columbia, on the basis that the ski resort could potentially host some of the competition sports events. Robert Wilson, the president of...
Ohio StateOnlyInYourState

You’ll Never Forget A Visit To Fox’s High Rock Farm, A One-Of-A-Kind Farm Filled With Baby Goats In Ohio

Family friendly adventures are usually limited, so it’s always nice to have options. Who could pass up a bunch of baby goats at an adorable petting zoo? Fox’s High Rock Farm in Ohio is a family friendly adventure for everyone. You can almost hear them yelling for snacks from here! A fun day at the petting zoo is sure to keep the cuteness coming, from both the kids and the kids.
Plainview, TXattractionsmagazine.com

Newly discovered historic ride footage coming to the National Roller Coaster Museum

The National Roller Coaster Museum and Archives (NRCMA) in Plainview, Texas — a non-profit organization dedicated to the protection and preservation of historic roller coasters and amusement park artifacts and memorabilia — is debuting never-before-seen, newly-restored historic ride footage from the collection of the Arrow Development Company, the amusement industry pioneers that built some of the most celebrated roller coasters created from 1959 to 2001.
Mesa, COnbc11news.com

Phase 1 of Palisade Plunge opens to the public this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mountain bikers, get ready... Saturday, May 29 marks the opening day of the first phase of the 32-mile downhill bike trail that scales from the top of the Grand Mesa all the way down to the Town of Palisade. This section begins on Lands End...
LifestylePinkbike.com

Local Flavors: Northern British Columbia Road Trip - Part 1

Mountain Biking BC, Tourism Terrace, Tourism Smithers and Tourism Burns Lake. Note from the author: This episode of Local Flavors was produced in August 2020 when cases of Covid-19 were zero in the Northern Health Region. Despite this, every precaution from keeping distance, wearing face masks, and buckets of hand sanitizer were used to minimize risk. The towns in northern BC are small with limited medical resources and hospital facilities so I strongly encourage everyone to follow the current BC CDC travel recommendations and restrictions. If it's not safe to travel, please don't visit here putting the local communities at risk. I'm optimistic that we will be able to travel in BC this summer and I know we are all in need of a good long road trip and a change of scenery. Northern BC is a great place to start and I hope this episode will create some stoke and help out with those summer travel plans. Stay safe and enjoy mind shredding the north.
Santa Fe, NMPosted by
Only In New Mexico

Santa Fe Tree House Camp Is The One-Of-A-Kind Campground In New Mexico That You Must Visit Before Summer Ends

There is nothing like sleeping under the beautiful New Mexico skies. While there are dozens of campgrounds around the Land of Enchantment, you deserve to camp in a location that is unique, gorgeous, and comfortable. You want to easily connect with nature, enjoy some quiet, and be near many wonderful outdoor attractions. The Santa Fe […] The post Santa Fe Tree House Camp Is The One-Of-A-Kind Campground In New Mexico That You Must Visit Before Summer Ends appeared first on Only In Your State.
Lifestyleblooloop.com

Vekoma Rides new coaster ‘Top Gun’ opens at Fanta Park Ganzhou

Recently, Next-gen launch coaster “Top Gun” from Vekoma Rides, the Dutch roller coaster specialist, opened at a new Fanta Park. Located in Ganzhou, China, Fantawild Group officially opened the new theme park Fanta Park Glorious Orient in late May 2021. Cross-collaboration. The fighter jet ride is especially unique because the...
Kingsport, TNKingsport Times-News

Editorial: Bays Mountain Park adding Legacy Trail

A great park can never have enough hiking and biking trails. To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium is adding a Legacy Trail to its 40 miles of trails that cover most of the 3,550 acres of the park. It’s an appropriate and exciting addition, and at 3.75 miles, will be the park’s longest trail.
Conway, NHconwaydailysun.com

Wheel Family Fun: All kind of trails for family-friendly rides

Memorial Day Weekend is finally here, promising good weather and good times in the Mount Washington Valley. Many families, local and visiting, will be looking for things to do together. Taking the kids bike riding might be one of them. In Mount Washington Valley, there are challenges to finding safe,...
Elko, NVElko Daily Free Press

Ride the Ruby Roubaix -- a trip around the mountains

ELKO – After last year’s cancelation of the Ride around the Rubies due to the pandemic, this year the renamed Ruby Roubaix Gravel Fondo, a bicycling event, will take place June 19 starting and ending in Lamoille. The “race” is patterned and named after a one-day professional men’s bicycle race...