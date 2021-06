39 years ago, the Miami Hurricanes baseball team pulled off a play that would go down as one of the wackiest plays in College World Series history. In a second-round matchup of the 1982 College World Series, the Hurricanes went into their bag of tricks to help take down the favored Wichita State Shockers. With Wichita State's Phil Stephenson on first base, who as pointed out in the video stole 86 bases in 90 attempts, the Hurricanes dialed up the right magic trick to get him out.