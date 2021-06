Utah’s state and national parks are gearing up for a busy Memorial Day weekend and park officials are encouraging people to make flexible plans. This weekend is the start of the peak tourism season for national parks, especially the state’s most visited: Zion. Officials are expecting to see more than 85,000 visitors from Friday through Monday, according to Amanda Rowland, a spokesperson for Zion National Park. That means this could be the busiest weekend for the park this year.