Rhonda Renae Leeth, age 61, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, in the emergency room of Wyandot Memorial Hospital. A funeral service for Rhonda Leeth is 1 p.m. Friday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with the Rev. Larry Nunley officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, in Sycamore. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home before the funeral service.