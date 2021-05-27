Cancel
Muskogee County, OK

Law officers to be out in force for holiday weekend

By Ronn Rowland / rrowland@muskogeephoenix.com
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 13 days ago
As the Memorial Day holiday approaches, the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office (OHSO) and local law enforcement want to remind all drivers of the importance of seat belt use and driving sober.

Muskogee County Sheriff's Department Capt. George Roberson said there will be a larger presence of deputies looking for violators, but also to keep the streets safer.

"We have more reserve deputies than we have in the past and we'll have quite a few out this weekend," he said. "We want to keep the drunk drivers off the road — we want people to enjoy their holidays and spend time with their family."

Roberson said the sheriff's department doesn't just put this in motion for Memorial Day weekend.

"We do this whenever we have holidays," he said. "We'll do New Year's — around Christmas, Thanksgiving — because we know lots of people like to go out and drink and drive or spend time with their family by drinking. We would rather alleviate that problem to try and keep it under control."

The annual "Click It or Ticket" campaign is a high-visibility enforcement effort that has begun and runs through June 6.

“During the Click It or Ticket campaign, we’ll be working with law enforcement officers across local and state lines to ensure the message gets out to drivers and passengers,” said Paul Harris, director of the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office.

Muskogee will have a more visible presence of officers patrolling the streets over the weekend. Muskogee Police Officer Lynn Hamlin said officers have signed up for extra shifts.

"We don't really call ours 'Click it or Ticket,' but we do extra patrols on a holiday weekend," Hamlin said. "There will be emphasis on alcohol-related offenses, speeding and seat belt violations. We typically start around noon on Friday and run through midnight Monday night."

In 2019, 208 people were killed in crashes on Oklahoma roadways who were not buckled up. While not every crash is survivable, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says there's a 50% increase in survivability when a seat belt is worn.

"Wearing a seat belt is the number one thing you can do to help save your life in a crash," said Commissioner John Scully of the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety. "Oklahoma law requires front seat passengers to wear their seat belt, but we encourage everyone in the vehicle to buckle up."

More than 55 agencies in Oklahoma have signed up to have extra personnel looking for seat belt violations. Participating law enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement, writing citations day and night.

“If you know a friend or a family member who does not buckle up when they drive, please ask them to consider changing their habits," Harris said. "Help us spread this lifesaving message before one more friend or family member is killed as a result of this senseless inaction. Seat belts save lives, and everyone — front seat and back, child and adult — needs to remember to buckle up — every trip, every time.”

