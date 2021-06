The Sabre Track and Field Athletes had a great day on our home turf, performance and weather wise. The south wind at the beginning of the track meet made it difficult to have personal record performances running into the wind down the home straightaway. We had some great winning efforts by several Sabre athletes, event winners – Logan Clark 110 and 300 hurdles, Ethan Torgrimson 100, 200 and long jump, Mitiku Nies 1600, John Englkes 400, John Jemming 800, John Nemeth 3200, Brandon Kempanich Pole Vault, Evan Flores High Jump, Anthony Mahowald Triple Jump. A shout out to a young hardworking athlete Aaron Wollak, he has drop about 10 seconds in the 400 over the last 4 meets, that is fun to see.